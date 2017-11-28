Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett, put the world on notice at the Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas with her beauty, intelligence, and her Afro hairstyle. You know you have arrived when the attendees at the Miss Universe contest is chanting Jamaica. Although Davina did not win her third-place finish has impacted the world. She has become the social media darling as people everywhere admire her Afro hairstyle. American television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes tweeted that she wished there was a doll of the beauty queen she could give to her daughters. Here are 9 Iconic Photos of Miss Jamaica Universe, Davina Bennett Who’s Afro Broke the Internet.