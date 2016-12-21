Day 356 of 365 Things to Do, See & Eat in Jamaica – Have a Bite at Lillian’s Restaurant

The building that houses Lillian’s Restaurant was built on land in St. Andrew that formed part of the Hope Sugar Estate about 1912. It is a bungalow with Georgian architectural features, including a wrap-around veranda, balustrades, and vertical louvers acting as vents. The building has a hip roof, a shake finish, and a dormer on the left side. Near the restaurant are three concrete silos on the University of Technology Campus. These were built between 1920 and 1930 and serve as reminders of Hope Farm, the place where modern cattle breeding began. Lillian’s is the official training restaurant of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University.

Photo Source: Dahlia D’Vine HP Miller