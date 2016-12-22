Day 357 of 365 Things to Do, See & Eat in Jamaica – Restoration: The Persian Water Wheel

The Falmouth Heritage Renewal group and students from the University of Virginia Falmouth Field School restored and rebuilt the Persian Water Wheel in 2008. The wheel was originally ordered and installed by the Falmouth Water Company in 1798. It is a vertical wheel that measures 20 feet in diameter, and a dam was constructed to supply its water flow. The restoration team used many of its original parts and also recreated its support system, catch basin, and cat walk. During their work, the group discovered six-inch cast iron pipes that once carried the water to a reservoir in Water Square. After being restored, the wheel completed a full rotation every 30 seconds and delivered about 300 gallons of water per minute to the water system.

Photo Source: Dore Tate