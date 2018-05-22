A Day Trip to Holywell National Park, Blue Mountains, Jamaica

Want to escape the heat, hustle and bustle of city life and indulge your senses in an eco-friendly world of plant life, birds and butterflies; get lost in the panoramic view of Kingston and surrounding mountain peaks; recall and retrace our historical journey through time? Whatever your penchant or predisposition a day trip to Holywell National Park located over 3,500 feet above the coastline is sure to awaken your interest, fascinate you and leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed.

But getting to Holywell is as much about the journey as it is about the destination. It’s a spiritual pilgrimage and an historical voyage steeped in British colonial history. In an increasingly fast paced and technologically mediated world it’s a way of expressing spirituality; staying connected to something bigger than self – the awe and wonder of the natural world and mankind’s physical journey through it.

Regular visitors to Jamaica my friends are yet to experience the other side of Jamaica – off-the-beaten path; away from the sea, white sand beaches and bright lights. It’s a bright September morning; blue skies and the sun is out in all its glory; perfect weather for our planned adventure. Holywell; cool by Jamaican standards, an added layer of clothing is recommended, as is footwear suitable for low difficulty hiking.

Half-Way-Tree, capital of the parish of St. Andrew is our chosen point of departure for our motorized journey, and with good reason. As far back as the 17th century, Half-Way-Tree served as a half-way stop for British soldiers on their way from the then colonial capital of Spanish Town to Greenwich and Newcastle, points of interest on the way to Hollywell.

We cross over the Hope River, a supply source for the city’s Mona Dam when we come upon a fork in the road. The road signs point left to Irish Town and straight ahead to Gordon Town. We take the left turn. But if you enjoy challenges of moderate difficulty; delight in sounds of rushing streams and colorful local birds amid a canopy of endless tropical foliage, you might want to consider the Gordon Town to Holywell hiking option. A six mile trek via Red Light District and Greenwich retraces the steps of eighteenth century British sailors on their way from Kingston Harbour.