Jamaican Foods

Jamaican Food Fight: D&G Pineapple vs D&G Kola – Guess Who Won?

5 hours ago
by Staff Writer
Written by Staff Writer

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between D&G Pineapple vs D&G Kola. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote count:
D&G Pineapple  –  17%
D&G Kola  –  83%

Selected Comments:

T Ham – kola campagne. want some right now

A Smith – Kola champagne every time

M Daley – Pineapple!!!! Pity mi stap drink ‘erated wata!’

K Cherif – I like both but I will go with pineapple.

L Black – Kola Champagne…with Red Stripe!!

P Augustave – Kola Champagne winn all the time

K Steele – Kola Champagne hand down

J Mcpherson – Kola ofcourse

T Ritchie – Kola hands down! Cream soda came in a close second

S Placide – Kola Champagne…There’s nothing like it!

K Wood – Kola…my fav

W Greenwood – Kola Champagne by MILES

Contact us about the Jamaican food fight you would like to see. Be sure to check out our Facebook fan page.

About the author

Staff Writer

View all posts

You may also like