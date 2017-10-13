Jamaican Food Fight: D&G Pineapple vs D&G Kola – Guess Who Won?

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between D&G Pineapple vs D&G Kola. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.
Vote count:
D&G Pineapple – 17%
D&G Kola – 83%
Selected Comments:
T Ham – kola campagne. want some right now
A Smith – Kola champagne every time
M Daley – Pineapple!!!! Pity mi stap drink ‘erated wata!’
K Cherif – I like both but I will go with pineapple.
L Black – Kola Champagne…with Red Stripe!!
P Augustave – Kola Champagne winn all the time
K Steele – Kola Champagne hand down
J Mcpherson – Kola ofcourse
T Ritchie – Kola hands down! Cream soda came in a close second
S Placide – Kola Champagne…There’s nothing like it!
K Wood – Kola…my fav
W Greenwood – Kola Champagne by MILES
