Immigration Q & A – What happened to the Dream Act since Trump took office?

There is nothing called a the Dream Act in place as a law in the United States. However there is the Executive Presidential Order signed by President Obama which is title “ Deferred Action Early Childhood Arrivals” commonly known as “DACA”.

As a result on June 15, 2012, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced that certain people who came to the United States as children and meet several guidelines may request consideration of deferred action for a period of two years, subject to renewal. They are also eligible for work authorization. Deferred action is a use of prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against an individual for a certain period of time. Deferred action does not provide lawful status.

During the election campaign candidate Trump stated that he would abolish DACA. However since coming to office the Trump administration has sent mixed signals and rhetoric regarding its intention toward the DACA Executive Order but has so far kept it in place as drafted under President Obama’s administration. We are currently waiting on an announcement in that regard about the future of DACA.

If you need more detailed on this topic please feel free to contact me

Wayne C.Golding Sr. Esq.

The Golding Law group PLC

311 North Rosalind Ave

Orlando, Florida 3201

407 574 8691

[email protected]

About Wayne C.Golding Sr. Esq.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica in June 1964, Wayne spent some of his formative years growing up in parish of St. Mary. He is proud that he was blessed with the experience of both “Jamaican country and town life”. He is the child of a St. Mary born mother, Minette Brown – Gayle, a Clarendon born father Louis Golding and is married to Lois Johnson who is also a quintessential daughter of the soil of Jamaica. Lois and Wayne are the parents of two children Tassanee and Wayne, Jr. He is a family man who is often joined by his parents and in – laws in his travels and related Diaspora activities. He credits his strong Jamaican upbringing and access to quality education in Jamaica for his successes in life. This moulding has contributed to his attention to details, perseverance in his law practice and his daily life.