A Health & Wellness Conversation: “Educating Our Community About The Opioid Epidemic”

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – “Educating Our Community about the Opioid Epidemic” will be the topic of discussion at the Annual Health and Wellness Forum to be held on Saturday, September 30, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the South Regional Broward College Library located at 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024.

The Forum is free to the public, and is hosted jointly by the Jamaican Women of Florida, Inc. (JWOF), and the Caribbean Bar Association (CBA), South Florida chapter. Attendees will engage in discussions led by community stakeholders on the rapid increase in the opioid epidemic affecting communities nationwide. An Executive Order recently issued by Florida State Governor, Rick Scott in May, 2017, stated that “…..the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared a national opioid epidemic which poses a severe threat to the State of Florida and requires that measures are taken to protect the communities and the general welfare of this State….” Attendees at the seminar will hear from those community leaders who are at the forefront of identifying the impact of the epidemic, as well as leaders who are involved in providing solutions, and resources to those who are or may be affected by the epidemic.

In keeping with JWOF’s mission of personal development and healthy lifestyles, JWOF President, Ms. Camille Edwards is encouraging the public to “come out and benefit from a wealth of information to be provided by health and medical experts as well as law enforcement and legal professionals across the South Florida community”. The forum will also include a question and answer period. Information booths will provide clinical and legal advice and guidelines on all aspects of care and prevention of the damages associated with this epidemic.

Special guests will include the Forum moderator Winston Barnes, Vice Mayor, City of Miramar, Paul Jaquith, President/CEO, Mental Health Association of South East Florida; Captain Andrew Dunbar, Chief of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Central Broward/ Lauderdale Lakes region; State Attorney Michael J. Satz; Gordon Weekes, Chief Assistant Public Defender; Ms. Michaelle Pope, Executive Director Student Support Initiatives, Broward County Public Schools; Ms. Melba Pearson, Deputy Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Dale V.C. Holness, Commissioner, Broward County and Rev. Horace D. Ward, Senior Pastor, Holy Family Episcopal Church, Miami Gardens.

Information regarding the Health and Wellness Forum is available at www.cbajwofhealthandwellnessseminar.eventbrite.com; www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com or by calling (954)783-9737; the CBA www.caribbeanbar.org or (954) 344-8060.

Photo by freestocks.org on Unsplash