Five Artists You Don’t Want To Miss On The Love and Harmony Cruise

The Love and Harmony cruise is a fun-filled music extravaganza on the high seas leaving from Ft. Lauderdale and visiting Montego Bay and Grand Cayman. Lovers of reggae music from around the globe meet to share mouthwatering and delectable food, unforgettable live performances, exciting activities and the electrifying Love and Harmony vibe.

Here are five artists for the 2018 Cruise that you cannot afford to miss:

1. Beres Hammond

Beres Hammond, the “Luther Vandross of the Caribbean” is the Captain of the Cruise. In his dress whites, Beres will get the ship rocking (in a good way), singing hit after hit, like ‘Rockaway”, “One Dance” and “Groovy Little Thing”, and so many more.

2. Sanchez

Sanchez is in a class all his own. His smooth silky voice, his supercool delivery of sweet lover’s rock, pop and R&B covers and gospel songs will captivate you like the cool breezes off the ocean.

3. Marcia Griffiths

First lady of Jamaican music and the undisputed Queen of Reggae, Marcia Griffiths will bring classiness and culture, as she did as a member of the I-Threes, backup singers for Bob Marley and the Wailers. Be sure to join in as she sings, the Electric Slide, her biggest hit. Hearts will warm when Beres and Marcia sing duets like Live On.

4. Elephant Man

Elephant Man, Dancehall Energy God will get the ship moving in a frenzy with his hits like Willie Bounce, Signal the Plane and No Linger. Remember to bring your flag- Elephant Man energy is infectious – If you love dancehall, make sure you are there.

5. Mr. Vegas

Dancehall energy turns up a notch with Mr. Vegas. From Bruk it Down to Head High’ to I am Blessed Mr. Vegas will surely have you doing the latest dance. This seasoned dance icon will come and bless and energize the Love and Harmony cruisers with hits after hits after hits.

In 2017 Lukie D., Thriller U, Singing Melody and Tony Curtis , LUST brought the house down with their stellar performance on Love and harmony cruise This year their mellifluous, harmonies, soulful vocals and nattily attired LUST return to Love and Harmony Cruise for their return performance. This command performance your definitely cannot afford to miss.