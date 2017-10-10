Five Of Jamaica’s Most Romantic Spots Invite Couples To Reconnect In The Home Of All Right

Summer may be coming to an end, but that’s no reason for travelers to stop planning romantic trips to the Home of All Right. According to Trip Savvy, only 31% of U.S. adults said they took a romantic getaway in the past 12 months. Couples don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day for an amorous vacation and Jamaica has the perfect locations for lovers seeking an unforgettable experience. In addition to awe-inspiring sunsets, warm sunshine, azure water and sandy beaches, couples looking to keep the passion going after a hot summer can turn to these romantic island offerings:

Just you, your significant other and the Martha Brae River (plus your expert captain, of course) as you slowly drift along the serene tree-lined stretch on a 30-foot bamboo raft.

When swimmers move their bodies through the phosphorescent Luminous Lagoon in Falmouth, microscopic organisms are disturbed, causing the water to glow and let off a glistening light. This phenomenon is said to take place in only three places in the world, so savor this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with your other half.

A 1,700-foot cliff on Jamaica’s rugged South Coast, Lovers’ Leap offers one of the most picturesque views on the island. Cherish the scenery with your loved one while considering the story behind the cliff’s name – legend has it that two young slaves jumped to their deaths from the cliff fearing that they would be separated after their secret love affair was exposed.

The lush, mist-filled hills leading up to the Blue Mountains create a dreamy and almost celestial setting. While far above the rest of the island, couples can feel hidden away from the rest of the world, experiencing everything from a bike tour to some of the most expensive coffee in the world.

You and your loved one will feel truly on top of the world with a helicopter ride from Montego Bay Airport to the chilled-out town of Negril. The trip provides visitors with a bird’s eye view of the island’s beautiful coastline below.

For more information on Jamaica or to plan your next romantic getaway, visit www.visitjamaica.com.

About Jamaica Tourist Board The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica #12 Best Destination in the World in 2017 and top three island in the world in 2016. The JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) from 2006 to 2016. In 2016, Jamaica earned the WTA’s vote for the Caribbean’s Leading Destination and the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination for the tenth consecutive year. Additionally, Ocho Rios was named the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port; Sangster International Airport was voted the Caribbean’s Leading Airport; Club Mobay was named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge; Dolphin Cove was voted the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction; the Montego Bay Convention Center was named the Caribbean’s Leading Meeting & Conventions Center; and GO! Jamaica Travel was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator. JTB offices are located in Kingston, Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, and Mumbai. For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Web site at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.islandbuzzjamaica.com.