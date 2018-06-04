Five things you don’t know about Reggae Dancehall artist, Xyclone

We caught up with Reggae Dancehall recording artist Xyclone who is performing at the Jerk Festival DC on June 10th. The versatile singer and songwriter just released his 3rd studio album “2774 Waterford Parkway” which is a follow up of his album “from the basement to the big leagues” which was number 1 on the reggae billboard in July of last year. Xyclone says to keep an eye on “How yuh bad suh”, “Stay with me”, and “Meck it clap”. All songs are expected to do well this summer. Here are 5 things you did not know about XYCLONE

1) Growing up my hero was…

My mom, and still is!

2) A movie I never get tired of watching is…

Home Alone 2

3) Finish the following sentence “If I was not an entertainer I would be……

The Minister of Finance of Jamaica.

4) If you were stuck on a deserted island and given the choice of 2 albums to put on your music which artist would it be?

(1) Baby Cham “Wow” and (2) Kelissa “Spellbound”

5) My Mother always told me…

Manners Carry Yuh A Far Way

Catch Xyclone at the Jerk Festival DC on June 10th. Learn more about Xyclone:

Photo Source: Everything RepOut