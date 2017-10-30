Forbes Magazine Ranks Jamaica’s Usain Bolt as Third Most Valuable Athlete Brand

Jamaican Usain Bolt, sprint record-holding legend and Olympic champion, has been ranked at Number 3 on the list of most valuable athlete brands by Forbes Magazine in 2017. Earnings by Bolt totaled US$27 million, an eight-percent increase over his previous total and enough to put him ahead of other well-known athletes like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo of Real Madrid recently received the title of men’s Player of the Year from FIFA fell behind Bolt in the ranking. In 2016, golfer Mickelson was listed as Number 3 ahead of Bolt, but he experienced a steep decline of 30 percent in value during the past year. Firmly ahead of Bolt is LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team who is valued at US$33.4 million and Roger Federer, a tennis legend whose brand has been valued at US$37.2 million. Federer’s brand saw a 3.3 percent increase in value.

Photo: Usain Bolt Instagram

Source: Forbes Magazine