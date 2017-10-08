One More Gold Medal for Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson at FINA/AIrweave World Cup

Jamaican Alia Atkinson added one more gold medal to her already impressive collection by winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Khaleel Al-Jabir, the president of the Qatar Swimming Association presented Atkinson with her medal. The FINA Swimming World Cup competition brings together top swimmers from around the world in a two-day event that has been staged since 1979. The FINA World Cup involves a series of two-day competitions that are structure as “clusters” representing the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The total amount of prize money on offer is US$2 million.

The FINA World Championships or World Aquatics Championships are the World Championships for aquatics sports: swimming, diving, high diving, open water swimming, synchronized swimming, and water polo. They are run by FINA, and all swimming events are contested in a long course (50-metre) pool.

The event was first held in 1973, and is now held every two years. From 1978 to 1998, the World Championships were held every four years, in the even years between Summer Olympic years. From 2001 on, the Championships have been held every two years, in the odd years.

Source: Wikipedia, Fina