GQ Features Jamaican Over-The-Water Resort

A resort in Jamaica is changing all expectations associated with the all-inclusive concept. The new Sandals over-the-water bungalows give guests a totally new way to experience Jamaica, according to an article in GQ magazine, which says Sandals has brought exclusivity to an entirely new level. The resort, Sandals Royal Caribbean, is just minutes away from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, so it’s perfect for a quick check-in. The resort features a mix of colonial British style and influences from Southeast Asia. The center of the resort is the Georgian-style Great House in which guests have the chance to dine overlooking a lagoon or have tea in a setting of complete tropical luxury. In addition to the Great House are immaculate gardens and seven pools that cater to every aquatic mood. For example, there are swim-up bars, organized aqua fitness venues, and quiet places to relax. And this is the only resort in Jamaica that has its own private island.

The resort targets couples, but for those who want to be sociable, there are many opportunities to do so at the nightly cocktail parties, martini evenings, mixology classes, wine tastings, and piano-bar gatherings. There are also watersports like kayaking, windsurfing, sailing and scuba diving on offer, as well as tennis, bocce ball, volleyball, and croquet. The beach cabanas provide spaces for total relaxation, complete with a concierge to keep guests fed and hydrated. Guests can also take advantage of the resort’s decadent Red Lane Spa treatment.

The food and drink choices are many and varied, although only the local Red Stripe beer is available for beer drinkers. There are eight restaurants, including the Royal Thai on the private island, which offers authentic Southeast Asian meals, and Le Jardiniere, which features French cuisine.

And then there are the over-the-water villas that can be accessed only by boat from the main resort. They supply private butlers 24-hours a day, and the bungalows are decorated in Tahiti style. Each room offers beautiful views out to sea and are very private and perfect for romantic getaways. The larger villas feature infinity pools for even greater luxury. Only the occasional plane taking off from the airport or an errant jet-skier remind guests that they are not at their own private tropical spot.

