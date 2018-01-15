It’s Time For The Grammys to Add A Dancehall Category

Surprisingly, the 2017 Grammys Reggae Album of the Year nominations didn’t cause an uproar. In my opinion, it’s because of a young man named, Chronixx and the Redemption Band.

Who hasn’t seen the hard work they’ve been doing for the past 365 days?

They had countless performances, went on tour with Nas & Lauryn Hill, a second appearance on The Tonight Show, a Free concert for Brooklyn Day and, an Apple in-store performance in Brooklyn, which I witness both this summer and was mind blown. Chronixx scored a deal with Adidas, and in recent days made the list on the prestigious Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2017, something no other Reggae artist has accomplished.

Fans across the globe and a good portion of the industry agrees on his nomination, even Reggae’s God Father, Freddie McGregor, who spoke out publicly against the Grammys last year. I caught up with Mr. McGregor yesterday, and all he really had to say was, “Chronixx will win this year.” A few others including myself are making the same prediction, but then again, a Marley’s nominated so I won’t get my hopes up too high.

The other nominees were also well deserved, J-Boog, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Common Kings, and my boys, Morgan Heritage. When I called Mojo to congratulate them he answered already knowing why I called. “Jah Live Mon,” were his exact words when I asked him how he felt. “Sis, Jah is great and we have to give him all the glory. And nothing but love to all the people that believed in the Avrakedabra album,” as he continued with Gramps in the background. He went on to tell me how the group will be celebrating by giving back to the Recording Academy through their Acme Feed and Seed Unplugged performance in Nashville, Tennessee, where all the proceeds will go to the Musicare Foundation.

This year I don’t have a list of album that should’ve been nominated. This year I’m asking for a Dancehall Category!

***Drops Mic***