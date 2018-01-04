Immigration Q & A – Can an adopted green card holder change their name?

Immigration Question: Can an adopted green card holder change their name?

I was adopted when I was 12 years old – I am now 22 and want to change my name back to my original one. I have a green card. Is this possible and will it affect my status and getting US citizenship?

You can change your name legally to anything you want by filing a Petition in the state court once the purpose is legitimate and not for any nefarious purpose. This will not affect your immigration status of getting U.S. Citizenship. Any and all such changes should be disclosed in any application for immigration benefits including naturalization processing. You can also change it during a naturalization proceedings. However, none of your birth parents can receive immigration benefits through you because as a result of the adoption that child parental relationship was legally terminated.

