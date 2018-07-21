Grilled Jerk Eggplant Recipe

Grilled Jerk Eggplant is great as a side dish or appetizer. These are the perfect combo of sweet and spicy. These are also easy to make and a sure “hit with vegans.

Ingredients:

EGGPLANT

2 tablespoon fresh thyme

4 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

3 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoon melted coconut oil

3 green sliced onions

1 thinly sliced serrano or habanero pepper

1/4 cup tamari or coconut aminos

2-3 tablespoon coconut sugar or maple syrup

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 large or 2 small eggplants

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1/4 tablespoon all spice

1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1/2 tablespoon each sea salt and black pepper

SAUCE

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

¼ cup vegan Jerk Seasoning sauce

Pinch each sea salt and black pepper

1 green sliced onion

1 tablespoon grapeseed or olive oil

1 tablespoon coconut sugar or maple syrup

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions: