Grilled Jerk Eggplant Recipe

Grilled Jerk Eggplant is great as a side dish or appetizer. These are the perfect combo of sweet and spicy. These are also easy to make and a sure “hit with vegans.
Ingredients:
EGGPLANT
- 2 tablespoon fresh thyme
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger
- 3 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 tablespoon melted coconut oil
- 3 green sliced onions
- 1 thinly sliced serrano or habanero pepper
- 1/4 cup tamari or coconut aminos
- 2-3 tablespoon coconut sugar or maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 large or 2 small eggplants
- 1 tablespoon ground coriander
- 1/4 tablespoon all spice
- 1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon each sea salt and black pepper
SAUCE
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger
- ¼ cup vegan Jerk Seasoning sauce
- Pinch each sea salt and black pepper
- 1 green sliced onion
- 1 tablespoon grapeseed or olive oil
- 1 tablespoon coconut sugar or maple syrup
- Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions:
- Take a small bowl and mix together cinnamon, coriander, all spice, cayenne, salt, pepper, thyme, garlic, ginger and lime juice
- Then, add tamari, coconut sugar, coconut oil, green onions or scallions, and serrano / habanero pepper.
- Taste and adjust flavor as needed.
- Slice eggplant vertically into 1/2-inch-thick steaks.
- Then, generously brush both sides with the marinade.
- Take a grill pan and lightly oil it over medium-high to prevent the eggplant from sticking.
- Add eggplant and grill on both sides until golden brown for about 3-5 minutes each side.
- In the meantime, prepare sauce.