Vegetarian Recipes

Grilled Jerk Eggplant Recipe

5 hours ago
by Denise Lee
Grilled Jerk Eggplant is great as a side dish or appetizer. These are the perfect combo of sweet and spicy.  These are also easy to make and a sure “hit with vegans.  

Ingredients:

EGGPLANT

  • 2 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 4 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger
  • 3 tablespoon lime juice
  • 2 tablespoon melted coconut oil
  • 3 green sliced onions
  • 1 thinly sliced serrano or habanero pepper
  • 1/4 cup tamari or coconut aminos
  • 2-3 tablespoon coconut sugar or maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 large or 2 small eggplants
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 tablespoon all spice
  • 1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon each sea salt and black pepper

SAUCE

  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger
  • ¼ cup vegan Jerk Seasoning sauce
  • Pinch each sea salt and black pepper
  • 1 green sliced onion
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed or olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar or maple syrup
  • Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

 

Directions:

  1. Take a small bowl and mix together cinnamon, coriander, all spice, cayenne, salt, pepper, thyme, garlic, ginger and lime juice
  2. Then, add tamari, coconut sugar, coconut oil, green onions or scallions, and serrano / habanero pepper.
  3. Taste and adjust flavor as needed.
  4. Slice eggplant vertically into 1/2-inch-thick steaks.
  5. Then, generously brush both sides with the marinade.
  6. Take a grill pan and lightly oil it over medium-high to prevent the eggplant from sticking.
  7. Add eggplant and grill on both sides until golden brown for about 3-5 minutes each side.
  8. In the meantime, prepare sauce.

Denise Lee

