Heritage Week to Kick-off with Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, October 8, 2017, Mona

National Heritage Week 2017 will kick-off with the Jamaica 55 National Heritage Week Interfaith Service on Sunday, October 8. The service, which is being held under the theme “A Great Heritage…A Great Legacy” will take place at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies, Mona, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Organized by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an Agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the interfaith service will incorporate the Baha’i, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Rastafarian Faiths, with the guest speaker being Ms. Stacey Mitchell, Chairman of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahai’s of Jamaica. The National Heritage Week Interfaith Thanksgiving service is open to the public and welcomes all to attend.

“Each year the National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Service opens the Heritage Week Celebrations with a spirit of gratitude, as we celebrate the heritage of our forefathers.” Said Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the JCDC, Stephen Davidson.

He continued, “This year is no different, except instead of having just a Christian focus, the service will be inclusive of all major religious groups represented here in Jamaica, a true reflection of our Out of Many one Heritage.”

“Each faith will participate in the service in some form, there will be lessons read from various religious texts, as well as ceremonial gestures from each religion, all in keeping with the spirit of thanksgiving to the Creator.” He continued, noting that the last national interfaith service was held five years ago as a part of the Jamaica 50 celebrations.

In addition to the interfaith service, Davidson also noted that there will be activities right across the island throughout the week in celebration of our Heritage.

“The JCDC has coordinated numerous activities in each parish in keeping with the annual Heritage Week celebrations. These include National Heroes’ Day Salute and Awards Ceremonies, Heritage Week Thanksgiving Church Services, Floral Tributes, Tours of Historic Sites, Heritage Festivals exhibitions and displays.”