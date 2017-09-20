Holy Family Episcopal Church To Present Their 9th Annual Music Festival, September 23rd & 24th, 2017, Miami Gardens, Florida

Holy Family’s Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens will hold their ninth (9th) Annual Music Festival on Saturday, September 23rd, and on Sunday, September 24th, 2017. Saturday’s program will begin at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday’s program will begin at 5:00 p.m. The events will take place at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33169.

The theme for this year’s festival is “A Family Affair Musical Explosion”. The Festival embraces the many cultures of South Florida and promises to provide great family entertainment for this diverse Diaspora. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children, and can be obtained at Eventbrite —https://hfcmusicfest.eventbrite.com/. You can also contact the church at (305) 652-6797 for tickets or more information. Visit us at http://holyfamilychurchmiami.com.

Due to the major negative impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and now Maria on communities in the USA and the Caribbean, proceeds from the event will benefit hurricane relief as well as the Holy Family church ministries. We are asking patrons to bring non perishable items to the event, which will be distributed both in the US and the Caribbean.