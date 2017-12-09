Meat Recipes

Chef Noel Cunningham Honey Glazed Jerk Ham Recipe

by Chef Noel Cunningham
Chef Noel Cunningham Honey Glazed Jerk Ham
Written by Chef Noel Cunningham

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is definitely a Cunning-Ham!! This ham is baked and glazed with Chef Noel’s signature smoky jerk marinade, Coco-Cola and honey for a touch of sweetness. Spice up your Christmas with Noel Cunningham ham recipe, you will fall in love with this sweet and spicy ham glaze.

Ingredients

  •  6lb smoked ham leg bone in
  • 2 tbsp. Chef Noel’s Smoky Jerk marinade
  • cloves

 GLAZE

  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 cup Coca-Cola
  • 1tsp brown sugar
  • 2 tsp cornstarch mix in water
  • 1tsp ginger powder
  • salt to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven 350F
  2. Remove all packaging materials including mesh. On rack in a shallow roasting pan Add 3 cups water to a pan and cover tightly with aluminium foil and steam for 45 minutes. Heat 20 to 25 minutes per pound.
  3. Remove skin and excess fat. Use a sharp knife, cut slits in a cross-check pattern. Make sure to go deep enough that you not only cut the fat but also slice into the meat as well.
  4. Rub with 2 tbsp. Jerk marinade and put to roast for 15 minutes. In a medium saucepan over low heat Add all glaze ingredients, once combine remove ham from oven and coat with some of the glazes. Return from oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Garnish and serve.

 

 

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

