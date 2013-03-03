Economic hardships have prevented lots from making a big splash, red carpet and all, for their special one. Then there are those who would rather go simple, getting joined in the presence of just a few supporters.

Two marriage officers and three trained photographers have joined the Legal Wiz network to provide services to the public.

This means that one can now contact the International Team of Legworkers or the Legal Wiz team for assistance in getting married at reasonably low fees. There is a package for everyone or rather any couple regardless of the budget.

This applies, whether you have been previously married, divorced or widowed, and also whether you are Jamaican or not.

How to get married cheap, but legally in Jamaica?