International Reggae Artist I-Octane Readies to Release Video for “Let Me Love You”

As the anticipation for I-Octane forthcoming 2018 “Love and Life” album intensifies, the reggae star has released the “Let Me Love You” single.

Produced by multi-talented renowned producer Matthew “Esco Da Shocker” Thompson, the sentimental single displays the amorous side of the crooner, as his female fans have been cravingly clamoring. “Everywhere in the world my amazing female fans are always cussing me and asking for more love songs. Love is a universal language, doesn’t matter if in Russia, Kenya, China. We all relate to the word L.O.V.E. So since the song came about, they’ve been singing it and filming themselves, sending it to me, showing me love, and in turn i want to show them love as well”.