Jahmiel Hits Over 4 Million Views On YouTube with ‘U Me Luv’

Known for his positive, uplifting and enlightening tracks about life and taking a better road to success, recording artist Jahmiel gives us a different side. As a twenty-something male in the age of social media, where many are navigating relationships through DMs and likes, it is truly refreshing to hear someone profess his true love for that one special lady.

Throughout the single titled ‘U Me Luv’, Jahmiel delivers poignant lyrics over a sensational beat produced by Dunwell Productions. Torn between two young ladies Jahmiel makes it clear that he is ready to settle down with this one special lady who has been there for him through it all. U Me Luv is currently garnering a lot of international attention and bringing on a new set of fans for Jahmiel.

With over 4.5 million views on YouTube, U Me Luv has increased Jahmiels’ female fan base and notoriety on the international scene. With radio spins in the Caribbean, America and Europe, U Me Luv was recently a featured track on Sway’s Universe Project ‘The A&R Road Show’, released on . With and album in the works for 2018 and a US Tour set to kick off mid January Jahmiel is focused and ready showcase is musical artistry for the world.