Jamaica No. 56 on List of 156 Countries in 2018 World Happiness Report

Jamaica has ranked in 56th place in terms of happiness for 2018 on the list of 156 countries studied. The 2018 list of the happiest countries in the world has been provided by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a group charged with examining global environmental challenges. The report will be presented to the United Nations to coincide with World Happiness Day on March 20, 2018. The study determines happiness by looking at six specific elements: income, freedom, trust, life expectancy, social support, and generosity. The top country on the list for 2018 is Finland, followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Switzerland, in spots two through five. One of the most interesting findings in the report is the consistency in happiness level among immigrants and locally born individuals. According to John Hellwell, co-author of the report, immigrants come from countries with different levels of happiness, and while money is a factor in the quality of life, it is not the most important factor. Nations with the happiest immigrants are not the wealthiest countries on the list. Countries that have a more balanced mix of social and institutional supports have a better quality of life and are happier, according to the report. Among other countries, the United States ranked 18th, a drop of four places since the 2017 list, while the United Kingdom ranks in 19th place, and Canada ranked at Number 7.

Info and Source: WHR 2018, Eye for Ebony