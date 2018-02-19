Tripadvisor Ranks Jamaican Beach among Top Beaches in the Caribbean and the World

Seven Mile Beach in Negril has been ranked at Number 7 in Tripadvisor’s list of the best 25 beaches in the Caribbean. The beach is also ranked as Number15 among the Top 25 beaches in the world. While this beach location was once home to pirates, its golden sands are now the site of pleasure-seekers and sun-worshippers. Visitors leaving reviews on the Tripadvisor website favor Seven Mile Beach for the softness and cleanliness of its sand, its spectacular views, and its great walks and crystal-clear waters for swimming, Visitors also mentioned the excellent and friendly service in the restaurants on the beach, the variety of things to do within walking distance, and the overall hospitality of the locals. The expansive choice of hotels and guest houses on the lovely sand beach was also a big plus for visitors. Noting that Seven Mile Beach deserves its ranking as one of the most beautiful in the world, reviewers also mentioned that its other attractions include the opportunity to walk along the sand and stop in at one of the many bars and restaurants along the way to get a feeling for the authentic Jamaican vibe.

Info and Photo Source: abbieblagec16 , Travelers Choice Top Beaches Caribbean, Travelers Choice Top Beaches in the World