The Jamaica College Robotics Team Advances to World Championships

Continuing their advancement through the competition levels of the International Robotics Competition US FIRST event, Jamaica College (JC) has now qualified to compete at the World Championships in Detroit, Michigan, which will run from April 25 through 28, 2018. JC has participated in the competition since 2009, The yearly robotics competition is designed to challenge teams of high school students, along with their mentors, to design a team brand, enhance their skills in teamwork, obtain funding, and construct and program industrial-sized robots – some weighing as much as 120 pounds – to complete difficult game tasks against competitor teams’ robots. The competition is governed by strict rules, and teams participate in six weeks of hard, intense work in creating their robots. The competition is said to provide the closest engineering experience available to students outside of a real-world job in the industry. JC won the challenge in 2013, and its current 13-member team feels confident about bringing home a win in 2018. JC has already won the prestigious Inspire Award, the highest at the FIRST Tech (FTC) Challenge Relic Recovery Challenge in New York City in February 2018.This award is given to the team that provides the best example of all-around excellence, takes the role of a strong ambassador, and best embodies the spirit of the US FIRST program.

The Jamaica College FIRST Robotics Club was formed to inspire high school students to be science and technology leaders and to pursue higher education and careers. The Robotics Club engages students to cultivate engineering and technological skills through innovative thinking.

