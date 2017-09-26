Jamaica Featured in Global Guide to Street Food by Travel News Website

According to the street food experts at TravelPuls.com, some of the best can be found in Kingston, Jamaica’s Coronation Market. The market has been called the “stomach of Jamaica” as visitors can sample the region’s tasty jerk chicken and peppered shrimp there.

TravelPluse.com, a top travel news site, has provided a guide for globe-trotting foodies who want to feast on the best authentic street on offer. A new interactive tool, “The Best Street Food Across the Globe” from JohnSlots puts the spotlight on the top street food markets in the world, lists them by location, their opening and closing times, the types of food available, and the names of the region’s most iconic dishes. Searches can be filtered by continent or type of food, and TravelPulse.com also offers information about over 24 iconic street food markets around the world and over 80 dishes that travelers can add to a bucket list of cuisine to try..

Other top street food locations listed by TravelPulse include the Borough Market in London, the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, and the Wangfujing Snack Street in Beijing, China. These markets offer a unique combination of styles and flavors, such as the deep-fried scorpions on sticks available in Beijing. The Albert Cuypstraat in Amsterdam is also a must-try for its local “patat fries.” In South America, travelers to Lima, Peru should visit the Mercado de Surquillo, where they can partake of cerviche, a dish featuring raw fish marinated in citrus juices and served with onions, chili, and seasoning. In Chile, TravelPulse recommends the authentic abalone found in Santiago’s Mercado Central. For lovers of exotic food, the best snail soups can be found at the Jemaa el-Fnaa in Marrakesh, Morocco, which combines snails, seasoning, and broth.

Photo Source: november_and_one