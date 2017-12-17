Jamaica Festival Song Competition Names Committee Members

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) has named a seven member Committee to oversee the Jamaica Festival Song Competition. The committee will be chaired by veteran journalist and JCDC Board Commissioner, Mr. Vernon Derby. Other Board Commissioners are Dr. Michelle Clarke, Miss Pat Reid and Messrs Phillip Clarke and Dennis Archer. Other committee members are Andrew Clunis of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and radio personality Roxene Nickle of KOOL 97FM.

The Committee is essential in the planning and organizing of the 2018 staging of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition, which was recently launched by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

The improved Festival Song programme will feature a series of developmental workshops across the country to address writing, performance and publishing rights, intellectual property rights as well as imaging and branding and a series of road shows and special appearances, which will give the performers the necessary exposure and give members of the public the opportunity to get to know the songs and the artistes.

The overall prize purse will be $10 million, which will be shared among the performers, songwriters and producers. The top ten finalists will also receive prize packages.

The Jamaica Festival Song Competition is one of the longest running song competitions in Jamaica and continues to unearth and showcase several talented individuals each year. This competition which started in 1966 has been the driving force behind some of Jamaica’s acclaimed singers and song writers.

Entry forms for the Jamaica Festival Song Competition can be accessed on the JCDC website at www.jcdc.gov.jm the JCDC Head Office at 3-5 Phoenix Avenue in Kingston or at any JCDC Parish Office island-wide.