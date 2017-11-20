My Jamaica house got sold while I was paying mortgage

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

My house got sold while I am paying mortgage. My helper told me she was served a notice, while I am over here in the United States. She said a bailiff came and brought papers from the bank, then from the court. I have a hearing date. I cannot leave over here because of the condition under which I got here. What can I do, as the helper doesnt seem to have any idea whats going on. All I know is i have been paying my mortgage each month.

Marianna

RESPONSE: Dear Marianna,

Again your situation is really intense. This complaint comes in a lot. The best bet is to get an attorney at law to represent you at Court. That attorney can also check through the documents you were given (served).

The new owners can also sue for compensation for the time you have been there if there is sufficient proof that all is well with the process and transactions of the sale and eviction.

Legal Wiz

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



