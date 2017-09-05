Jamaica Named One of the Best Beach Islands in the Caribbean

An article in the Cleveland Jewish News names the best Caribbean beaches within easy reach of travelers from northern Ohio, and the beaches of Jamaica are featured. In addition to describing the excellent reef-lined beaches of the island, the article makes special mention of the all-inclusive resorts in Montego Bay, the architecture that reflects British colonial times, and the diving and snorkeling adventures available in Negril. Jamaica is also cited for its varied topography that includes mountains and lush rainforests. In addition, the article recommends a visit to the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston and makes note made of the fact that Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae music. The other Caribbean beach locations named in article are those in Antigua, St. Lucia, Aruba, St. Croix, Dominica, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Grand Cayman, and Turks and Caicos.