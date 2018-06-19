Jamaica Ranked Number One on TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Caribbean Destinations for 2018

Online travel website TripAdvisor has ranked Jamaica at the top of its list of the Top 10 destinations in the Caribbean for 2018. The island nation also ranked Number One on this list in 2016 and 2017. Describing Jamaica as the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure, TripAdvisor cites the special pleasures of lying in the warm sun on a sandy beach on the shores of the blue Caribbean Sea. Jamaica is known as the “land of wood and water,” and its forests provide some excellent hiking and wildlife-watching opportunities. For history fans, the island features heritage sites in Trelawny, and reggae enthusiasts can enjoy authentic music clubs in Kingston. They can also visit the Bob Marley Museum to learn more about the world-famous reggae icon.

In Montego Bay, visitors can enjoy snorkeling and shopping, and in Ocho Rios, the excellent spa venues take away any travel stress. TripAdvisor recommends that visitors make sure not to miss the Cliffs in Negril, Mayfield Falls, and Seven Mile Beach to get a taste of what Jamaica has to offer. The other top destinations in the Caribbean were, in order, Puerto Rico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, St, Lucia, St. Maarten, Providenciales in Turks and Caicos, and Guadeloupe.

Information and Photo Source: TripAdvisor , 123rf