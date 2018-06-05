Photo Highlights: The Jamaica Tourist Board launched their ‘Join Me in Jamaica’ campaign

On Saturday, May 12th the Jamaica Tourist Board launched their ‘Join Me in Jamaica’ campaign. The campaign, is a series of 90-second videos featuring local Jamaican celebrities sharing their stories and experiences that demonstrate their love of country and profession. Among those included in the campaign are Edgar ‘Pudding Man’ Wallace from Priory, St. Ann, artist Ras Natango, Alton Bedward of Creighton Coffee Estate, Chef Martin Maginley of Round Hill, Tessane Chin; past winner of The Voice, and several others. At the launch, the Director of Tourism, Donovan White said the “stories are told by hardcore, well enabled, well entrenched Jamaicans who have served their country in many ways.

The event which was held at Strawberry Hills was attended by Nicola Madden Greig, Director of Marketing for the Courtleigh Group, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, entertainers Konshens, and Agent Sasco, Robert Russell, Godfrey Dyer and several other local guests.