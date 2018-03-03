Jamaican-American Businessman Donates US $65K to Kingston College

Noel Spencer, New York businessman and a former student at Kingston College, has donated $65,000 to build the Noel Spencer Family Interscholastic Fitness Center at the high school. When finished, the new facility will house, in addition to the fitness center, art classrooms and studios. Spencer noted that the students who gained so much from the school should “give back to the institution so that it can better serve the needs” of both its students and the community at large.

The new fitness center is designed to serve more students than the current facility and includes a state-of-the-art running track that was completed in September 2017. The new track eliminates the need for students to travel to the Stadium East facility to train, as everything they require is now available at Melbourne Park.

While the complex will carry the Spencer family name, the art center will bear the name of Spencer’s uncle, Kenneth Abendana Spencer, a well-known Jamaican artist who died in 2005. Noel Spencer is the founder of Spencer’s Financial Service and a past president of the Kingston College Old Boys Association in New York. The new facilities are scheduled to be opened in March 2018.

Photo Credit: Noel Spencer Facebook