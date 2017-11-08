Jamaican-American, Nikki Lewis Simon, Becomes President of Caribbean Bar Association

The Caribbean Bar Association (CBA), which is based in Miami, Florida, has named Jamaican-American Nikki Lewis Simon as its new president. Simon serves as Director of Client Development and Corporate Social Responsibility at the firm of Greenberg Traurig. In this role, she works to align the firm’s diversity and inclusion programs and initiatives with clients’ needs in a strategic manner. Before taking on responsibilities on the firm’s business side, Simon represented the business objectives of her cross-industry clients by protecting their human, financial, and intellectual capital from claims of wrongdoing in complex class action and commercial litigation for over 15 years. These claims involve discrimination, defamation, fraud, professional negligence and malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty

The CBA was founded in 1994 and has grown from a voluntary bar organization of 25 lawyers to more than 200 attorneys from South and Central Florida’s Caribbean-American community. Lawyers from the association work in public and private sectors and practice many types of law, including criminal law, civil and commercial litigation, administrative law, family, immigration, business and corporate, insurance defense, medical malpractice, real estate, trust and estates, probate, maritime, international law, arbitration, personal injury, land use and zoning law, securities law violations and wrongful death.