Jamaican American, Sofiya Ballin Named PABJ Online Journalist of 2017

Jamaican American, Sofiya Ballin, features reporter for the Philadelphia Enquirer newspaper, has been named as the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalist (PABJ) 2017 (Online) Journalist of the Year. She was recognized by the organization for her features series “Black History Untold: What I Wish I Knew,” which was posted to the website philly.com.

Ballin, the oldest daughter of Jamaican parents, was recognized early on for her writing ability: her kindergarten teacher mounted her poem “Cats” in the school hallway for everyone to see. Ballin later wrote for her school newspaper where she discovered she liked “having permission to be nosy” as a reporter. At age 17, she wrote personal stories about growing up with natural hair on TheCoilReview.com and covering the diversity of beauty in American society. Ballin also interviewed Ziggy Marley during this period of her career.

While attending Temple University, she wrote for JUMP Philly, a local music magazine that focuses on local Philadelphia talent. After a few months, she joined the publication’s senior staff and became one of eight people to decide its content. Since then, Ballin has interviewed over 18 local and mainstream music artists, including Black Thought, Marsha Ambrosius, Musiq Soulchild, Lil Twist, and Lil Mama. Ballin also writes a blog at the Huffington Post and contributes to Africlectic.com.

Ballin worked at the Philadelphia Daily News, interviewing Whoopi Goldberg; Stephenie Meyer, author of “The Twilight Series;” and actors Max Irons and Jake Abel. She is a contributing writer to Ebony.com’s Beauty and Style section.

In addition to her journalistic interests, Ballin is president of the Student Organization of Caribbean Awareness and has a passion for acting.

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion and support of black journalists in the media. Founded in 1973 by journalists, the organization was created out of concern about the lack of coverage of the black community in the mainstream media.

The PABJ awards are given in recognition of those black journalists in broadcast, print and/or online sectors who provide coverage of extraordinary depth, scope and significance to the African American community and to black people of African descent.

Photo Source: Sofiya Ballin (facebook)