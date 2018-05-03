Jamaican American Rapper, Shameik Moore, Cast as Lead in animated Spider-Man Movie

Most people know Shameik Moore for his music, TV and film appearances. He’s now added the role of superhero. Moore voices the character of Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, in the Sony animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” set for release in Dec. 14, 2018.

Written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the film highlights the character of Miles Morales who took on the mantle of Spider-Man upon the death of Peter Parker. The character debuted in the comic book “Ultimate Fallout” #4 in August of 2011, an alternate timeline separate from that of the main Marvel world. The character was merged into Marvel’s main universe after the Ultimate Universe series ended in 2015.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the animated film departs from the Ultimate Universe timeline. Moore voices Miles Morales, a half Puerto Rican and half African-American who is mentored by an adult Peter Parker voiced by Jake Johnson. Liev Schreiber was cast as the villain, whose identity is a closely-guarded secret that will only be revealed to audiences when the film premieres in theaters.

Moore’s musical career spans Hip-Hop, R&B, pop and reggae and encompasses the release of “I Am Da Beat.” He’s appeared in numerous TV shows including “House of Pain,” “Reed Between the Lines,” “Incredible Crew,” and “The Get Down.” He guest starred as himself in “Wild ‘N Out.” He’s also appeared in on the big screen in “The Watsons Go To Birmingham,” “Dope” and “Pretenders.”

Casting Moore as the iconic web-slinging Spider-Man provides movie-goers with another superhero of color in the same vein as Marvel’s “Black Panther” that was released on Feb. 16, 2018. Spider-Man is one of the most popular of the Marvel superheroes and Moore will be leaving an indelible mark in the genre when he takes his place in the star-studded Spider-Man universe.

Watch Shameik Moore talk about his Jamaican Family in Atlanta on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Photo Source: Shameik Moore Facebook