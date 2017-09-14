Jamaican American, Suzan McDowell, Among UPSCALE Magazine’s 2017 Power Brokers

Jamaican American Suzan McDowell, the CEO and president of Circle of One Marketing, has been chosen as one of UPSCALE Magazine’s Power Brokers for 2017. UPSCALE Magazine, a top lifestyle publication that addresses the needs of progressive, stylish and informed African-Americans, has published its prestigious Power Brokers list for more than 25 years in recognition of the accomplishments of the men and women who are most influential in their industries.

Circle of One Marketing is one of the most successful minority-owned companies in South Florida. Its clients include Jazz in the Gardens, OneUnited Bank, Mourning Family Foundation, Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, Urban League of Greater Miami, The Children’s Trust Miami Heart Gallery, Camillus House, The University of Miami, National Bar Association and HistoryMiami, among others.

Since its founding in 2001, the company has developed a unique ability to access and move African-American and Caribbean markets. It comprises a team of multi-talented and multi-cultural experts in public and media relations, creative design, community outreach, social media, partnership development, media buying, and event management. The Circle L.A. was launched in 2014 as a division that focuses on projects based in California.

In 2011, Circle of One Marketing was named “Small Business of the Year” by the Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce and “Business of the Year” by Legacy Magazine/Miami Herald. It was named the “Corporation of the Year Award” by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade County in 2010 and was among the Top 100 Minority Businesses named by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce from 2006 to 2013.

Suzan is a Jamaican American who graduated from the University of Texas and had a 19-year-long sales career in the radio and newspaper sectors. She is an active member of the community and has donated her time, resources, and expertise to many organizations, including Women for Obama, The Overtown Youth Center, One Billion Rising, Miami Children’s Initiative, The Sandy B. Muller Breast Cancer Foundation, Joshua’s Heart and Camp Waziyatah. In 2013, she was named as one of the top 50 Most Influential Black Professionals 2013 by Legacy Magazine/Miami Herald.

Suzan’s life motto is “The one who says it cannot be done should not interrupt the One doing it.”