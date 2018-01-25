Once a student, Jamaican Karen Lee Murphy Named Associate VP at Broward College

Jamaican-American Karen Lee Murphy, a proud graduate of Broward College in Florida, is now the institution’s first Jamaican Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and College Registrar. Ms. Murphy graduated from St. Hugh’s High School in Kingston, Jamaica, and migrated to attend Broward Community College where she earned an Associate of Arts degree. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Florida International University, and Master’s degree in Public Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

Ms. Murphy brings 23 years of higher education experience to the position. She served as chair of the Florida College Registrar’s and Admissions Officers group, and two terms on the Florida Residency Committee. She has contributed to transforming operations in the Registrar’s Office through automation with a focus on improving services for students.

Ms. Murphy cares about the quality of service to students. As Associate Vice President, she is infectious in her belief that “It’s every team member’s obligation to serve students positively the first time. Not only is it the right thing to do, students make payday possible!”

As a Jamaican, Ms. Murphy’s remains engaged and is very involved in the Jamaican community in South Florida. She is the president of the St. Hugh’s Alumnae Association of South Florida. The nonprofit association was established to provide a way for alumnae of St. Hughes High School to support the school through fundraising events that include the yearly Swansation Tea in the spring and the prestigious Holiday Jam Session in the fall. Ms. Murphy believes in stewardship and supports numerous charitable organizations in the South Florida community.