Jamaican Banker Promoted by Scotiabank, Heading to Canada

Anya Schnoor of Jamaica, the managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited, and the senior vice president and head of Caribbean South and East, will take on a new international role after being promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Retail Payments, Deposits and Unsecured Lending. She will begin work in her new role on November 1, 2017.

With the new appointment, Schnoor becomes the most senior Caribbean national at the global bank. Schnoor will have the responsibility of designing and delivery financial solutions that will effectively promote growth through the Canadian branch network, call centers, and digital channels of Scotiabank. Jacqueline Sharp, president and CEO of Scotia Group, said the firm is happy for Schnoor and is proud of her accomplishments. She also noted that Schnoor demonstrated her ability in all the positions she has held within the bank thus far and made major contributions to its positioning across the Caribbean.

Joining Scotiabank Jamaica in 2006, Schnoor worked through progressively senior job positions throughout the bank. She is a former executive vice president of the wealth management and insurance division at Scotiabank Jamaica. She became the managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited in 2012, and in 2016, was appointed to lead Caribbean South & East with the responsibility for the bank’s business in 12 nations in the Caribbean.

Schnoor has consistently worked to balance customer expectations, technology and innovation, regulatory requirements and profitability throughout the territories for which she has been responsible.

Schnoor has more than 25 years of experience in wealth management and banking. She has an MBA from Barry University in Florida and a BA in Finance and International Business