Five Jamaican Hotels on Bargain & Best-Value Hotels Lists

Taking the top two spots on the Tripadvisor TravelersChoice list of the best value hotels in the Caribbean are the Rockhouse Hotel in Negril at Number 1 and the Tensing Pen Resort also located in Negril. The Rockhouse offers a casual-chic boutique hotel experience. It is located on the cliffs of Negril’s Pristine Cove overlooking the Caribbean Sea. It features eight acres of tropical gardens, world-class dining, a spa, and wellness programs. Tensing Pen is a romantic and intimate venue situated on the western tip of Jamaica. It features stunning ocean views from the cliffs above the sea and offers a unique experience of staying in thatch-roofed rooms that enhance the overall island experience.

Another three Jamaican hotels made the Top 25 TravelersChoice bargain hotels in the Caribbean at Tripadvisor as well. At Number 5 is Travelers Beach Resort in Negril. This hotel offers relaxing time on the beach, workouts in the gym, and other amenities, including free high-speed wireless internet for all guests. There are excellent dining choices that can handle anything from a wedding reception to a simple cup of coffee at the seaside. The local and international cuisine is a definite attraction. At Number 8 is White Sands Negril, which is a good choice for travelers who want classic and simple accommodations at the beach at affordable prices. Guests can choose either four-bedroom, four-bath villas with a pool, one-bedroom apartments, or deluxe and standard rooms. This is a perfect place for couples, families, and single travelers alike who can enjoy local tours and the legendary white sand beach, Ranking at Number 18 is Catch a Falling Star Gardens, an affordable garden resort that is perfect for a relaxing stay in Jamaica. It features ten villas and one apartment just across the road from the Caribbean Sea. The swimming pool offers guests an alternative to ocean swims, and the hotel offers many places to relax and enjoy the tropical environment on its grounds.

Photo Credit: Instagram @rockhousehotel