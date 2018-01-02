Two Jamaican Beaches on Top 50 Best Caribbean Beaches List

The Caribbean Journal has included two Jamaican beaches on its list of the Top 50 beach destinations in the region. Seven Mile Beach in Negril, one of the biggest and most famous of the island’s beaches, was included for its colorful and relaxing ambiance, while Frenchman’s Cove in Port Antonio was cited for its white sands and neighboring lush tropical acreage that reaches down to the surf. The golden sands of Seven Mile Beach are popular with sunbathers and swimmers, and the area includes some adults-only nude beach areas. The dramatic vista attracts many tourists, since its location is convenient to several hotels and resorts. Frenchman’s Cove features an all-inclusive resort and grounds that have been popular with famous guests throughout its history, including Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in the 1960s. The beach is one of Jamaica’s best and is situated on a small lagoon. The tropical surroundings make this spot a unique destination for visitors.

Photo and Information Source: Caribbean Journal , _virnuz_