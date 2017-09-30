Jamaican Boiled Yellow Yam Recipe

Boiled Yellow yam like boiled dumpling is a Jamaican staple and is eaten almost daily. Yellow yam is rumored to be the secret weapon that makes Jamaicans run so fast. Many Jamaicans used leftover yellow yam to make fried boiled yellow yam.
INGREDIENTS :
- 3 pounds yellow yam
- 1 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil (optional)
METHOD:
- Boil a pot with water
- Peel the skin of the yam. Cut up the yam into medium size pieces. Keep the pieces of yam in a container with cold water. This will prevent the outside of the yam from turning “red”.
- Optional – Add a teaspoon of salt to the water
- Optional – Add a teaspoon of oil to the water
- Once the water in the pot is boiling place the pieces of yam in it. Cover the pot but be sure to keep an eye on it. The water sometimes boils over. You may have to lift the pot cover occasionally to release the pressure.
- Cook for approximately 30 minutes on medium-high.
- Serve hot with other food (Serves 6-8). Best served with Ackee and Saltfish, Callaloo and Saltfish, Red Herring, Curry Goat, Curry Chicken and Oxtails.