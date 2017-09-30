Jamaican Boiled Yellow Yam Recipe

Boiled Yellow yam like boiled dumpling is a Jamaican staple and is eaten almost daily. Yellow yam is rumored to be the secret weapon that makes Jamaicans run so fast. Many Jamaicans used leftover yellow yam to make fried boiled yellow yam.

INGREDIENTS :

3 pounds yellow yam

1 teaspoon salt (optional)

1 teaspoon vegetable oil (optional)

Get our recipes on your mobile phone. Buy our iPhone or Android Recipe App.

METHOD: