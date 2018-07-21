Jamaican Cafe Brings Vegan Caribbean Fare to Park View, Washington DC

Sweet Sosumba, a new Jamaican vegan café, is open for business in the Park View neighborhood. The restaurant’s owner, Loi Baker, was born in Jamaica and moved to the Washington DC area just a few years ago. As a long-time vegetarian, Baker’s passion is creating and preparing tasty vegan and vegetarian dishes. The menu in her new eatery features vegan cuisine with a distinct Jamaican flavor. The venue reflects Baker’s desire to provide a cozy and creative “green” space with a socially conscious philosophy that will appeal to community members looking for a place to gather around flavorful and healthy meat-free meals. The restaurant has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp, and its first patrons welcome its Caribbean fare. Moira N., one of the first Yelp reviewers, who was looking for a place to eat after a drink and Midlands, said that she tried several items on the menu, and all were excellent. Another Yelp reviewer, Derrick W., said that he was not a fan of vegan food ordinarily, but was pleased with the black bean burger with avocado, describing it as delicious and the restaurant’s service as “great and friendly.”

S.B. another Yelp Reviewer gave a glowing review ” Brand new neighborhood rose that I know will continue to blossom. I stumbled upon the cafe on a blistering afternoon walking home from the pool. I literally stopped in my tracks when I saw the sign and started inspecting the menu outside. The owner invited me in to try some samples and I was blown away. The chickpea curry was nicely seasoned (I prefer super spicy but nothing hot sauce can’t help!) and the sweet potato pie was incredible. I walked out with a iced ginger tea drink to cook me down and was absolutely smitten. Super friendly folks that own this place – love to support local business owners – AND their food is legit.”

Sweet Sosumba Jamaican Vegan Café is open from 10 am to 10 pm on weekdays and noon to 10 pm on Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

