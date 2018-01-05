Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending January 5th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

$71 MILLION TAKEN IN DURING TRAFFIC TICKET AMNESTY

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has collected $71 million during its second traffic ticket amnesty initiative. Since November 27, 2017, TAJ processed 38,000 traffic tickets, which were issued between September 1, 2010, and October 31, 2017. During the first amnesty, the government collected $590 million between August and October of 2016. Motorists may take advantage of the latest amnesty arrangement until January 13, 2018.

CHAMBERS WORRIED ABOUT NUMBER OF KILLINGS IN FIRST FOUR DAYS OF 2018

Clifford Chambers, Jamaica’s Assistant Commissioner of Police, expressed concerned that there have already been five people killed in the first four days of the new year. Chambers is the head of Police Area Three, which includes Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and Manchester. He said the five deaths provide a “worrying start” to 2018.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

NEW APPROACH AIMS TO MAKE RULE OF LAW STRONGER IN HAITI

The new United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) plans to focus on improving the rule of law in the country. According to Susan Page, Special Representative and head of MINUJUSTH, says the new UN Security Council mandate seeks to work with Haiti’s government to support the Haitian National Police and strengthen efforts on justice and human rights. The goal is to promote the creation of peaceful and inclusive societies, and while the initiative is based chiefly in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince, it will also include a mobile component that will send teams into the field in order to reach the largest number of people with its message.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

SHAGGY CALLS FOR DIAPORA TO SUPPORT HIS CHARITY CONCERT

International reggae star Shaggy has appealed to the Jamaican Diaspora to support his annual charity event “Shaggy and Friends” in 2018. The concert benefits the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston. It will be held January 6, 2018, at Jamaica House in St. Andrew. Noting that there are some four million Jamaicans in the United States, Shaggy has been in a situation in which he spent nearly US$800,000 in advertising to reach the Diaspora and made just $7,000. He feels that the Diaspora let him down, so he is making a concerted effort to encourage Jamaicans living overseas to support his cause.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

CABLE & WIRELESS JAMAICA WILL FIGHT LAWSUIT BROUGHT BY SHAREHOLDER

Cable & Wireless Jamaica Ltd. (CWJ) announced it will oppose a shareholder’s application seeking permission from the Supreme Court to bring a derivative court action in a Florida court. Shareholder Eric Jason Abrahams wants the local court to file the action in the United states on behalf of CWJ against its parent company and several past and present directors, whom Abrahams calls “shadow directors.” He is seeking action for losses CWJ sustained, which he believes were the result of the firm acting in breach of its fiduciary duty and for the sole benefit of the parent firm.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

PLANS FOR REGGAE MONTH MOVING FORWARD

February has been designated as “Reggae Month” in Jamaica since 2007, and plans are already moving forward for the events of the 2018 observance of the celebration. Activities for Reggae Month are coordinated by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) and Ibo Casper, the organization’s chairman. The year 2018 marks the 11th anniversary of the event and the tenth year of the presentation of Honor Awards. Reggae Month will include returns of The Trench Town Music Festival and the Dennis Brown Birthday Celebration. More support for Reggae Month is expected in 2018 because of the UNESCO designation of Kingston as a Creative City. The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission is partnering with JaRIA.in the production of a show in New Kingston as well.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

RACERS TRACK CLUB HOSTS YOUNG INDIAN ATHLETE AT TRAINING CAMP

The Racers Track Club is Kingston, the home of eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, will host a young sprinter from New Delhi in India at its training camp. Nisar Ahmed was named as one of 14 young athletes chosen to train at the club. For Ahmed, 15, being chosen represents a big step forward. His father is a rickshaw puller, and his home is a 10-foot by 10-foot shack near the railroad tracks in the Bada Bagh area of Delhi’s Azadour region. Expressing his excitement at traveling to Jamaica, Ahmed says, “I will learn there and one day will win a medal for the country.”. According to his childhood coach Surendar Singh, Ahmed is an amazing talent who has won many school and national races. He broke the Under-18 national record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.85 seconds at the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championships in November 2017.