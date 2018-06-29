Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 29th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

WHEATLEY: JAMAICAN MUST “STAKE CLAIM” ON LOCAL MARIJUANA VARIETIES

Dr. Andrew Wheatley, Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, believes the country needs to take official ownership of all local strains of marijuana. This should be done to facilitate research and development of the varieties. Noting that Jamaica is said to have some of the best strains of marijuana in the world, such as Jamaican Lamb’s Breath and Marley’s Collie, Wheatley believes these strains are the “birthright” of the Jamaican people. The country should not allow individuals from beyond Jamaica’s borders to take them away. According to Wheatley, whose remarks were prompted by a memorandum of understanding (MOU) made between the Jamaican Medical Cannabis Corporation and the National Foundation for the Development of Science and Technology, Jamaica should position itself at the forefront of marijuana research and development.

TOURISM MINISTRY TO ESTABLISH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND GLOBAL CENTER

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, announced the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Global Center for Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management. The Center, which is based at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, is designed to implement research and analysis relevant to policies addressing destination preparedness, management and recovery from the types of crises and disruption that impact tourism in the Caribbean. The Center will be officially launched in January 2019 during the Caribbean Travel Marketplace event in Montego Bay

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO WINS TOP AWARDS AT TASTE OF CARIBBEAN 2018 EVENT

Trinidad and Tobago was named the Caribbean National Culinary Team of the Year for 2018 and the Taste of the Caribbean event. T&T’s team won the top spots in the final of the culinary competition, which was held in Miami, Florida. The country also won the top spot in the Bartender, Best Non-Alcoholic Drink, and Beef categories. Shana Rajahram won the Caribbean Bartender competition, and Tricia Gregoire took home captured the Certified Angus Beef-sponsored Beef competition. The highly anticipated event attracted twelve teams from around the Caribbean and was hosted by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. The participating nations included the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

STUDENTS AT UK UNIVERSITY RAISE FUNDS TO SEND MAN TO JAMAICA

The students at Bristol University in the United Kingdom raised £1,500 to send Herman Gordon, who has worked at the university as a cleaner for 12 years and who is known as the “epitome of happiness” among the students, to Jamaica to visit his family. Gordon broke into tears when he found out that he and his wife Denise will be able to take the voyage. The students began an anonymous fundraising campaign to raise the money for Gordo’s visit to thank him for his “undying positive energy” that always gives them reasons to smile and for the work his does all year as a cleaner in the med library. Gordon traveled to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. Over 250 students contributed to the travel fund. Upon receiving the gift, Gordon said, “I can’t believe it! We are going to see my family in Jamaica. I am going home to see my uncle George and all the cousins.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

NESTLE INVESTED $12.5 MILLION FOR CONSTRUCTION OF DISTRIBUTION CENTER

A new distribution center and corporate office for Nestle will open in St. Catherine. The Swiss company has invested $12.5 million toward the building of the new facility. The facility, which will have its official opening on July 2, 3018, took 18 months to build. It is designed to serve as the firm’s distribution hub for customers in Jamaica. The investment represents Nestle’s solid commitment to Jamaica. Said the company’s Jamaica country manager Daniel Caron. The location was chosen for its proximity to ports and major highways, which made it perfect for distribution needs.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CHANGES COMING FOR ANNUAL ST. MARY CHARITY EVENT

The charity event, A St. Mary Mi Come From, organized by deejay Capleton, has usually been held at Gray’s Inn Sports Complex in Annotto Bay in August, but in 2018, it will move to Kingston and will be held in November. Capleton said the decision to move the event was based on logistics. Organizers wanted to find a location that would be unaffected by rain and are considering the National Arena. The St. Mary venue is affected by rain as it is held outdoors. The event will continue to use music to educate people, he said. The actual list of artists slated to perform has not been released, the deejay said, but arrangements are being finalized. The 2018 staging will be the 14th year for the event, which has benefitted numerous organizations and institutions in St. Mary over the years.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

ATKINSON HONORED AS SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Jamaican swimmer Alia Atkinson received the title of Sportswoman of the Year for 2017 from the RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation. This was Atkinson’s second time receiving the award, but she still expressed surprise at winning it. She actually was given the title in January 2018, but could not attend the ceremony as she was traveling overseas. Therefore, a special function was held in the boardroom of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group in St. Andrew. According to Atkinson, the award was actually a surprise for her, but she was happy when the chairman of the Sports Foundation Selection Committee Michael Pennell told her at the ceremony that it wasn’t just an award for 2017, but for the accumulated achievements she has attained both in and beyond the sport. He called her an ambassador for Jamaica and for the sport as well. She went on to say that the award has motivated her to move on to other goals as she believes she is coming to the end of her career.