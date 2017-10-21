Jamaican Chinese Mutton & Lime Leaf Recipe

This is one of the most delicious mutton dishes and is always a hit with everyone when I cook it. You can serve it with steamed with rice or Chinese style noodles. .
Ingredients
- 4 lbs Mutton, (Rabbit, goose, or oxtail may be substituted for the mutton)
- 3 Small cloves garlic crushed
- 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 Teaspoon Chinese Five Spice Powder
- Star anise
- 1 Tablespoons thinly sliced
- Lime leaves
- 2 Tablespoons Oyster sauce
- 3 Tablespoon sesame seed oil
- 1 small Scotch Bonnet pepper diced and deseeded (optional).
Method
- Cut the mutton in pieces suitable for eating with chopsticks
- Season mutton pieces with garlic, soy sauce, five-spice powder, star anise, and sliced ginger.
- Add sesame seed oil to a hot wok.
- Stir-fry seasoned meat until browned.
- Add lime leaves, stock or water, and reduce heat.
- Simmer until tender.
- Add oyster sauce to taste and thicken liquid to desired consistency for gravy, adding cornstarch/water mixture.
- Add a few pieces of scotch bonnet pepper if you want to make it spicy
- Serve with white rice or Chinese noodles
Note: Rabbit, goose, or oxtail may be substituted for the mutton in this recipe.