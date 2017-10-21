Jamaican Chinese Mutton & Lime Leaf Recipe

This is one of the most delicious mutton dishes and is always a hit with everyone when I cook it. You can serve it with steamed with rice or Chinese style noodles. .

Ingredients

4 lbs Mutton, (Rabbit, goose, or oxtail may be substituted for the mutton)

3 Small cloves garlic crushed

3 Tablespoons soy sauce

2 Teaspoon Chinese Five Spice Powder

Star anise

1 Tablespoons thinly sliced

Lime leaves

2 Tablespoons Oyster sauce

3 Tablespoon sesame seed oil

1 small Scotch Bonnet pepper diced and deseeded (optional).

Method

Cut the mutton in pieces suitable for eating with chopsticks Season mutton pieces with garlic, soy sauce, five-spice powder, star anise, and sliced ginger. Add sesame seed oil to a hot wok. Stir-fry seasoned meat until browned. Add lime leaves, stock or water, and reduce heat. Simmer until tender. Add oyster sauce to taste and thicken liquid to desired consistency for gravy, adding cornstarch/water mixture. Add a few pieces of scotch bonnet pepper if you want to make it spicy Serve with white rice or Chinese noodles

Note: Rabbit, goose, or oxtail may be substituted for the mutton in this recipe.