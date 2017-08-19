Unprecedented: Jamaica’s Chris Binnie Wins Eighth Consecutive Squash Title

Playing in a his ninth consecutive final at the Caribbean Area Squash Association Senior Championships (CASA) in Kingston, Jamaican Chris Binnie extended his winning streak to eight successive titles on August 11, 2017. Binnie won the title with scores of 12-10, 11-7, and 11-0 over his rival. Commenting on his victory, Binnie said he was “very happy and grateful” for winning his eighth Caribbean title, noting that he has worked hard to prepare for the professional season. This was Binnie’s first event of the season, and he said, “Things are looking good.” The win gives him confidence going forward, and he says he is excited to see what the rest of the year brings. Binnie thanked his sponsors, JN Fund Managers, WATA and Stoneleigh Coffee, and his fans for their support. The CASA tournament has moved into its team competition phase, which will run through August 19, 2017.

About The Caribbean Area Squash Association

The Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) is the official and acknowledged squash authority in the Caribbean. CASA oversees and assists in the coordination of both Junior and Senior tournaments, each with individual and national team categories. Only “Caribbean” players and national teams that qualify as such can take part in these events.