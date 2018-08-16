Jamaican Film “Rockers” among 15 Best Music Films to Watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Performing what it sees as a service to Amazon Prime UK video viewers, the platform has compiled a list of the 15 best music films to watch. Among these 15 is the Jamaican film “Rockers,” from Theodoros Bafaloukos, began as a documentary and presents an authentic picture of Jamaica’s culture in the late 1970s. The feature was made in 1978 and features Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace, the former drummer of Studio One, filmed in his own home with his real-life wife and children.
It shows him battling the music industry mafia on behalf of oppressed Jamaican musicians. The film also stars numerous reggae artists, including Bunny Wailer, Third World, Peter Tosh, Jacob Miller, Burning Spear and Gregory Isaacs. “Rockers” has endured over the years because of its music, humor, and portrayal of the culture of Kingston. In particular, the fashion of Kingston as featured in Vogue magazine is highlighted. The other top 14 music films available on Amazon Prime UK are as follows:
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012), which tells the story of two fans pursuing the truth behind the death of Sixto Rodriguez, who found success in South Africa during apartheid. A winner of the Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Documentary.
- Sound City (2013) directed by Dave Grohl follows the development of the studio “Sound City,” which was home to Neil Young, Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, The Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac, Slipknot, Queens of the Stone Age, Metallica, Arctic Monkeys
- 808 (2015) which tells the story of Roland’s TR-808 drum machine, which was originally criticized because it didn’t sound like drums and why it ultimately became one of the most influential instruments in modern music. Includes interviews with its users, including Damon Albarn, Afrika Bambaataa, Beastie Boys, Goldie, Phil Collins and 808 State
- A Band Called Death (2012), a pre-punk era punk band. Features the story of the three Hackney brothers, David, Bobby and Dannis, who formed the band in 1950s Detroit in the spare room of the family home.
- Gainsbourg (Vie Héroïque) (2010) The film uses creative means to explore the life and career of French singer Serge Gainsbourg from his childhood in Nazi-occupied France to his affairs with stars such as Brigitte Bardot.
- Gimme Danger (2016) features Iggy Pop in a documentary directed by Jim Jarmusch examines the history of what the director calls “the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band ever.”
- Heima (2007) follows the avant-rock group Sigur Rós as they tour Iceland in 2006.
- Can’t You Hear the Wind Howl? The Life and Music of Robert Johnson (1998) explores the life of the musician said to have sold his soul to the Devil in exchange for his talent. Narrated by Danny Glover.
- 8 Mile (2002) is based loosely on the early life and evolution of hip-hop artist Eminem, who stars as B-Rabbit, a white rapper trying to earn respect in an art form dominated by African-Americans.
- Life after Death From Above 1979 (2014) Released ten years after the band’s debut album, the documentary covers the rise and break-up of the band and its critically praised return. You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine, this documentary covers the band’s rise, break-up and path toward a critically acclaimed return.
- Lo Sound Desert (2015) is the story of music originating in the American desert and explores a culture arising from it. Features bands like Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age.
- French Waves (2017) This documentary was made along with a web series, interactive website and live tour, and tells the story of French electronic music, particularly the French Tough Style.
- Finding Joseph I: The HR from Bad Brains Documentary (2016) examines the life and work of Paul “HR” Hudson, lead singer of Bad Brains, and covers his enlightenment, devotion to Rastafarianism, and his mental health.
- Glastonbury the Movie (in Flashback) (2012) revisits the 1996 “Glastonbury the Movie: through the eyes of its creators who return to the over 100 hours of footage shot ad the 1993 Glastonbury Festival.
The trailer for the movie Rockers
Source: What Hi Fi