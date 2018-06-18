Jamaican Film “Sprinter” Wins Three Awards at American Black Film Festival

The Jamaican film “Sprinter,” for which Will and Jada Smith were executive producers, was honored with three awards at the American Black Film Festival held in Miami, Florida, on June 14 through 15, 2018. The film, which tells the story of a teenaged Jamaican track-and-field athlete growing up in a challenging family situation, took home the Audience Award, the award for Best Narrative, and a Best Director award for Storm Saulter, who also wrote the story.

The 112-minute film stars Dale Elliott, Kadeem Wilson, Shantol Jackson, Bryshere Y. Gray, Lorraine Toussaint, David Alan Grier. It was produced by Robert Maylor, Clarence Hammond, and Jamal Watson, with executive producers Richard Jefferson, Josef Bogdanovich, and Zachary Harding, in addition to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The American Black Film Festival provides a platform for aspiring filmmakers. The Festival awards include Best Director, which receives a cash prize of $5,000 and is sponsored by Cadillac; Best Narrative Fiction, which offers a cash prize of $5,000 sponsored by Prudential; the NBC Spotlight Actor Award, which totals $5,000 and is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal. A cash prize of $2,500 is given for Best Screenplay, and the Audience Award of $10,000 is sponsored by BET. Storm Saulter is also the director, writer and cinematographer of the Jamaican film “Better Mus Come,” which was released in 2010 and tells the story of politically charged gang warfare in Kingston during the 1970s and was also shot on location.

