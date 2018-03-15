Jamaican Dancehall Artist, Flourgon, Sues Miley Cyrus for $300 Million

Flourgon, a Jamaican dancehall artiste, has filed suit against American pop star Miley Cyrus, claiming that she used “the hook” of his 1988 song “We Run Things” without his permission. The suit is asking for $300 million, an amount said to exceed Cyrus’s entire net worth.

Flourgon, whose real name is Michael May, says that Cyrus took the line “we run things, things nuh run we” in her 2013 hit song “We Can’t Stop.” Flourgon, 53, believes that 50 percent of “We Can’t Stop” belongs to him and, according to the lawsuit, has accused Cyrus of exploiting his “unique and creative lyrical phraseology in order to establish an overarching and pervasive theme … in the realm of self-discovery and self-governing.”

The Jamaican has told his attorney to sue Cyrus and the Sony record company to stop any further distribution, sale, or performance of the song. Flourgon, who is from the Red Hills area of Kingston. was one of the biggest dancehall stars of the 1980s, with hits like “Bounce,” “Big Batty Gal,” and “Love Me Lover Bad,” in addition to “We Run Things.” The Red Hills community had a strong sound system movement in the ‘80s, and several big acts originated there, including Red Dragon, the younger brother of Flourgon; Daddy Lizard; and Buju Banton.

In more recent times, numerous major pop stars, including Drake, Jaz, and Rihanna, have sampled Jamaican dancehall songs, a practice that has angered Jamaican musicians like Sean Paul, who believe that Jamaican performers have never been adequately recognized for their contributions.

Flourgon’s lawsuit alleges that the lyrics “distinctly” belong to the Jamaican as they have “roots in Jamaican Patois,” which has a unique phraseology and linguistic combinations that are not grammatically correct when translated into English. Fourgon believes that Cyrus “built her career” off the “We Can’t Stop” single, which marked a dramatic change in her style from former Disney star to a more gritty, edgy, and sexualized performer.

