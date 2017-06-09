Jamaican Food Truck Owners to Open Restaurant in Indiana

Jamaican Graham Levy, who owns Da Blue Lagoon food truck and operates it in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, plans to open a restaurant in Lawrence in the near future. The new brick-and-mortar restaurant, Da Blue Lagoon: Jamaican Kitchen, will be located in the northeast part of the city in Oaklandon Plaza. While it is unknown if the restaurant’s menu will exactly duplicate the offerings of the food truck, customers will be able to enjoy red beans and rice, coconut curry chicken, Jamaican beef patties, and other jerk-style meals. Until the opening, diners who want to partake of Levy’s Jamaican cuisine can visit the food truck at the First Friday Food Truck Festival on Georgia Street.

Photo Credit: Facebook